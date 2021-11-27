Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 34,200 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of American Water Works worth $70,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

