Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.66

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 3856564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a market cap of C$185.70 million and a P/E ratio of -66.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

