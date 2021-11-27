Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 110,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.