Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Argo Group International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Argo Group International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.