Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $281.32 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00003859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $281.32 million and $33.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001082 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,402,729 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

