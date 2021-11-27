Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $836,581,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

NYSE ACN opened at $353.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.61. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.