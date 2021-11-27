Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,345 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

American Water Works stock opened at $170.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average is $169.08. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.