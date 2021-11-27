Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

