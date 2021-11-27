Arlington Partners LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

