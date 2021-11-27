Arlington Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,277 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 4.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,782,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 184,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,591 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $1,240,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

