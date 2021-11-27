Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.61 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,761,832 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.19 million and a PE ratio of -48.00.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.