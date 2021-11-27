Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Trading Up 3.3%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 92.25 and a quick ratio of 91.91. The firm has a market cap of C$47.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

