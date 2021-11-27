Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AANNF. UBS Group raised Aroundtown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aroundtown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.70.

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

