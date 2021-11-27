Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Tops $637,367.31

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $637,367.31 and approximately $1,383.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,015.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.79 or 0.07533919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00357505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.39 or 0.01025880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00086119 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.98 or 0.00418036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00460309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005679 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,515,917 coins and its circulating supply is 11,471,373 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

