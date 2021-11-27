Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

AROW opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

