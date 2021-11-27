Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Artesian Resources worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 146,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 96,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $42.75 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $402.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

