Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post $265.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.70 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE ASB traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 1,201,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,583. Associated Banc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

