AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

