Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $415.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 412 ($5.38), with a volume of 61236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.38).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 335.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

