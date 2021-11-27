ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.10

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.10 and traded as high as C$42.50. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.25, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

