Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ismail Kola purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 2,769.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 335,847 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

