Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Atkore stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 439,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,440. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

