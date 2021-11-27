Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 20.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.12. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

