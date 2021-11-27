AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,100.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 335.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 184.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.