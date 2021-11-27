Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce sales of $177.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.10 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $162.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $714.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $778.47 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $796.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

