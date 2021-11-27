AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.50.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AZEK by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

