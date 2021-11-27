Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 235.60 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.18. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 235.60 ($3.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.