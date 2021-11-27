Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 235.60 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.18. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 235.60 ($3.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

