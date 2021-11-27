Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 88.4% in November

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 4,334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Shares of BNDSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,102. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

