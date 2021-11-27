Bank of America Corp DE Buys 95,320 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABST opened at $8.99 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABST shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.