Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 46,275 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.61% of New Gold worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 562.5% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

