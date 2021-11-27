Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 64,238 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 206.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 51job were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at about $98,500,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 51job by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 356,744 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of 51job by 94.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 300,672 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at about $18,939,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP increased its position in shares of 51job by 526.0% during the second quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 181,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 152,552 shares during the period.

JOBS stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.62. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

