Bank of America Corp DE Sells 39,821 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Guess? were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.16. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

