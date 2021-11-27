Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $476,556.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,489 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

