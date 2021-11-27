Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

