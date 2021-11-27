Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

