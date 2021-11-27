Beefy.Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00209627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.58 or 0.00778127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

