Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.84 ($69.13).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €64.18 ($72.93) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 1 year high of €67.14 ($76.30).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

