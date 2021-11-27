Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 231.88% from the company’s current price.

Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.26 million and a P/E ratio of 191.45. Shearwater Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

