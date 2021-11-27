Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 231.88% from the company’s current price.
Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.26 million and a P/E ratio of 191.45. Shearwater Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($3.00).
Shearwater Group Company Profile
