Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 181.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 5,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,022 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,321,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,692,925 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

BLI opened at $20.22 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

