Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 213,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

