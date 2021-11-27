Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) Insider Acquires A$29,700.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,700.00 ($21,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

About Berkut Minerals

Berkut Minerals Limited engages in the exploration mineral properties in Scandinavia and Australia. It explores for cobalt, copper, gold, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Skuterud, Gladhammar, Lainejaur, Tunaberg, and Goshawk cobalt projects in Norway and Sweden; and the Mount Clement gold project in Western Australia.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkut Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkut Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.