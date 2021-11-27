Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) Insider Acquires A$29,700.00 in Stock

Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,700.00 ($21,214.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.
About Berkut Minerals
