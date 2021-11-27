BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,497,000 after acquiring an additional 409,983 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,084,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $104,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

