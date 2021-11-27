Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.39 million.Bill.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

NYSE:BILL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,110. Bill.com has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.55 and a 200 day moving average of $232.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total value of $1,456,847.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,293 shares of company stock worth $131,051,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

