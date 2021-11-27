BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 681,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 965,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 722,057 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $11,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,687.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 675,140 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.48 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

