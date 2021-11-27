Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIRDF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BIRDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.