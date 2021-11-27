BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $246,472.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $246,472.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.47 or 0.00461267 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00197366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00100445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004376 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.