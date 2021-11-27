BitMax Token Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00234497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00088575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012358 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.