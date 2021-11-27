BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.89% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $67,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 330,178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of BJ opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.