BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of PM stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.