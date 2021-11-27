BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

